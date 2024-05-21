Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has received FDA approval for its first-to-file application for Yesafili, an interchangeable biosimilar to aflibercept. Yesafili is a counterpart of the reference product EYLEA and is designed to treat conditions such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration, visual impairment due to macular edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion, visual impairment caused by diabetic macular edema, and visual impairment resulting from myopic choroidal neovascularization.Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director of Biocon Biologics, commented: “The FDA’s approval of Yesafili as the first interchangeable biological product to EYLEA marks a significant milestone for Biocon Biologics as we venture into ophthalmology, a new therapeutic area in the United States.”For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com