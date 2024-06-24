Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc. (BDRX) announced on Monday the release of encouraging data from its phase 2 clinical trial of eRapa, a proprietary oral tablet formulation of Rapamycin, at the 12-month mark for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP). FAP is a condition marked by the proliferation of polyps in the colon and/or rectum, commonly diagnosed in mid-teenagers.The biotechnology firm highlighted that the study, which received partial funding from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, demonstrated a 75 percent non-progression rate among 21 out of 28 participants, with a median polyp burden reduction of 17 percent.Notably, in Cohort 2—where patients were administered 0.5 mg of eRapa daily every other week—89 percent of patients were classified as non-progressors at the 12-month evaluation point. This cohort observed a median polyp burden reduction of 29 percent.As of the time of reporting, Biodexa’s stock is trading down by 7.16 percent, at $0.984 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com