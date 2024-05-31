Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization under exceptional circumstances and upheld orphan designation for Qalsody (tofersen). This medication is specifically for adults with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) linked to a mutation in the superoxide dismutase 1 gene (SOD1-ALS).Qalsody stands as the first treatment in the European Union approved to address a genetic cause of ALS, commonly known as motor neuron disease. This marks Biogen’s third approved therapy for rare diseases within the EU.Through Biogen’s early access program, approximately 330 individuals with SOD1-ALS have received Qalsody across 18 EU countries. Additionally, Qalsody has received approval in the United States, and Biogen is actively working with regulatory authorities in other regions to expand its availability.Biogen acquired Qalsody through a collaborative development and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., who originally discovered the treatment.Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a rare, progressive, and fatal neurodegenerative disease characterized by the loss of motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, which control voluntary muscle movements. Individuals with ALS experience muscle weakness and atrophy, leading to a gradual loss of independence as they lose the ability to move, speak, eat, and eventually breathe. The average life expectancy for patients with ALS is three to five years from the onset of symptoms.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com