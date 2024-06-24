On Monday, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted approval for TOFIDENCE™, a biosimilar monoclonal antibody referencing ROACTEMRA.The intravenous formulation of TOFIDENCE has received marketing authorization from the EC for the treatment of several conditions, including moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and COVID-19.According to the company, the approval of TOFIDENCE provides European patients suffering from various inflammatory and immune-mediated inflammatory diseases with a cost-effective biologic treatment alternative that maintains comparable safety and efficacy to the approved reference product.The EC’s approval of TOFIDENCE is founded on comprehensive evidence, comprising an extensive analytical, non-clinical, and clinical data package. A thorough analytical characterization of TOFIDENCE’s structural, physicochemical, and biological properties was performed, confirming its comparability to the reference biologic product.Additionally, a randomized, double-blind, single-dose, three-arm, parallel-group Phase 1 study assessed the pharmacokinetics, safety, and immunogenicity of TOFIDENCE against both the EU and US reference tocilizumab in healthy volunteers.A separate randomized, double-blind, multi-dose, three-arm, parallel-group Phase 3 study also evaluated TOFIDENCE against tocilizumab, confirming equivalent efficacy and comparable pharmacokinetic, safety, and immunogenicity profiles.The company affirmed that the totality of evidence demonstrates TOFIDENCE as a biosimilar to the reference biologic.In April 2021, Biogen and Bio-Thera entered into a commercialization and licensing agreement for TOFIDENCE. Under this agreement, Biogen holds exclusive regulatory, manufacturing, and commercial rights to TOFIDENCE in all countries excluding China, including Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com