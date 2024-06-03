On Monday, Biolojic Design announced a collaboration with Merck KGaA to harness artificial intelligence for the development of therapeutic antibodies aimed at treating cancer and immunological disorders.As part of the agreement, Biolojic Design will receive an upfront payment in the low double-digit millions of euros, along with research funding from the German firm. Additionally, Biolojic Design is eligible for further milestone payments in drug discovery, development, regulatory, and commercial phases, which could cumulatively amount to up to 346 million euros.Currently, Merck’s stock is trading at $182.49, reflecting a 0.89 percent decrease on the OTC Markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com