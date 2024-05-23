Biomica Ltd., a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), announced promising results from its ongoing Phase 1 trial for BMC128, a microbiome-based immuno-oncology candidate, in combination with nivolumab. This trial focuses on treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), melanoma, or renal cell carcinoma (RCC).According to the biotechnology company, 55% of participants experienced sustained clinical benefits. The response duration exceeded 16 weeks for many, with one patient showing a remarkable response lasting over 80 weeks.In addition, all RCC patients and 60% of NSCLC patients in the study exhibited positive clinical outcomes, suggesting potential efficacy across various cancer types.Currently, Evogene’s stock is trading at $0.80 on the Nasdaq, marking an 8.15% increase.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com