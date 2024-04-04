Biora Therapeutics, Inc., a leading biotech corporation, recently shared on Thursday encouraging preliminary outcomes from the single-ascending dose clinical trial of BT-600.BT-600 is a sophisticated treatment comprising an orally taken NaviCap device. It’s designed specifically to help those suffering from ulcerative colitis (UC), a chronic ailment characterized by symptoms including abdominal discomfort, increased bowel activity, sudden stool urge, and rectal bleeding, which can ultimately harm the colon.The interim outcomes divulged that all the pharmacokinetic endpoints were achieved. This included the comparison of 5mg and 10mg doses of tofacitinib to placebo in all study participants, without the reporting of any severe adverse events.The announcement led to Biora’s stock price trading at $0.69, witnessing a 6.56 percent decline on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com