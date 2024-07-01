Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR) announced promising data on Monday from its clinical trial of BT-600, aimed at treating patients with ulcerative colitis. BT-600 employs Biora’s innovative ingestible NaviCap device to deliver a specialized liquid formulation of tofacitinib directly to the colon.According to the company, the Phase 1 trial, which included 48 healthy volunteers, successfully met all objectives, demonstrating a pan-colonic delivery targeting the exact location of the disease. Additionally, the daily dose was deemed well tolerated.Adi Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer of Biora Therapeutics, stated, “Our anatomically targeted approach has the potential to enhance the efficacy of JAK inhibitors and other drug classes. We foresee a portfolio of NaviCap-delivered therapeutics that could unlock new treatment potentials for patients with gastrointestinal diseases.”Biora noted that the first evidence of systemic absorption of tofacitinib was observed at six hours, aligning with colonic delivery. Maximum levels were achieved between eight to ten hours, compared to just 30 minutes for conventional oral tofacitinib in other trials.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com