BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM), a prominent player in the medical technology sector, announced on Monday the appointment of Ferdinand Groenewald as interim Chief Financial Officer. Groenewald, a certified public accountant, brings extensive experience in finance and accounting to the role. He currently holds the position of Vice President of Finance at Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.Groenewald's professional background includes serving as an Independent Outside Director at SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd., an Independent Director at HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., and an Independent Director at Sushi Ginza Onodera, Inc.He has also held roles such as Accountant at Wrinkle, Gardner & Co. PC, Senior Staff Accountant at Financial Consulting Strategies LLC, and Controller, VP of Finance & Accounting Officer, and later Chief Financial Officer at Sadot Group, Inc. Additionally, he has worked as Chief Accounting Officer & VP of Finance at Muscle Maker Development LLC.