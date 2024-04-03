When the crypto industry was in the thick of the last crypto winter, there was uncertainty about whether or not Bitcoin would ever recover. After all, the crypto winter came around the same time that FTX and Terra collapsed and the situation seemed dire. Fast forward to 2024 and not only has Bitcoin recovered…
