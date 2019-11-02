Hello traders, today we will talk about the overall Crypto market and its Dominance. BITCOIN and most of the ALTcoins have seen a deeper decline in the last couple of months, mainly because BTC has been losing its dominance. But, after that strong BTCUSD bounce, it seems like BTC Dominance is back, especially if we […] The post BITCOIN Is Still Dominating In The Crypto Market appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story