Hello traders, today we will talk about the overall Crypto market and its Dominance. BITCOIN and most of the ALTcoins have seen a deeper decline in the last couple of months, mainly because BTC has been losing its dominance. But, after that strong BTCUSD bounce, it seems like BTC Dominance is back, especially if we […] The post BITCOIN Is Still Dominating In The Crypto Market appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- BITCOIN Is Still Dominating In The Crypto Market - November 2, 2019
- Non-Farm Payrolls set for sub-100K levels – Live - November 1, 2019
- EUR/USD: Needs To Punch Through 1.1179 Convincingly, Else Up-Move May Falter Again – UOB - November 1, 2019