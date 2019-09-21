Bitcoin struggles to extend recovery above 10k following a bearish start. Technical set up continues to favor bears, 9,800 still on sight. Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most favorite cryptocurrency, resumes its recent bearish momentum following Thursday’s dead cat bounce, having breached the 10k mark earlier on Saturday to hit two-day lows of 9,960. There was […] The post Bitcoin price analysis: 10,140 is the level to beat for bulls after symmetrical triangle breakdown appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story