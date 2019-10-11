Bitcoin grinds sideways in a narrow range between $8,500 and $8,600. The previous trend is expected to continue towards $9,000 on BTC’s reaction to the flag pattern formed. Bitcoin price hovers above $8,500. This follows the extension of a lower leg from highs marginally above $8,700. The price action from levels roughly at $8,200 made […] The post Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD consolidating in a flag pattern appeared first on Forex Crunch.

