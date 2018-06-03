Bitcoin breaks out of a trendline resistance on the short term chart. Faces resistance at 100 days SMA. Bitcoin, the poster boy of cryptocurrencies, has broken out of a falling trendline resistance on the short term charts and is trading well above it, but has a first test to pass in the form of 100 […] The post Bitcoin price analysis: Short term breakout is here, 100 SMA is a first test appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story