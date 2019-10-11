BTC/USD bulls and bears canceled each other out and ended Thursday around $8,588. One healthy support level lies at $8,495, as per the daily confluence detector. BTC/USD has gone down from $8,589 to $8,560 so far today. The bulls and bears canceled each other out this Thursday as the price trended horizontally and ended around […] The post Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD can re-enter the $9,000-zone after overcoming resistance at $8,6000 – Confluence Detector appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story