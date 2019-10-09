Bitcoin struggles to re-attack levels towards $8,500 but the bears’ grip is too strong. Bitcoin bulls remain resilient in their quest to push Bitcoin above $9,000. Bitcoin bears have continued to push the price lower for the second day in a row. The selloffs witnessed have seen the price dive from levels above $8,300 to […] The post Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD upward progression remains restrained – Confluence Detector appeared first on Forex Crunch.
