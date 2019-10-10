BTC/USD crossed the $8,500 barrier for the first time since September 25 this Wednesday. The daily confluence detector shows the lack of any prominent resistance levels on the path back to $9,000. BTC/USD had a heavily bullish Wednesday, wherein the price went up from $8,181.60 to $8,595. In the process, the price managed to break […] The post Bitcoin price prediction: Can BTC/USD re-enter $9,000? The daily confluence detector certainly believes so appeared first on Forex Crunch.

