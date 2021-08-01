It has been a bullish week for Bitcoin price even as it traded above the $40,000 psychological level for the first time this month. This has bolstered bulls who made sure that BTC closed five consecutive days in the greed between July 26 and July 30. The flagship cryptocurrency closed the day on Saturday in […] The post Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis: BTC Price at the $42,400 Resistance Level appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story