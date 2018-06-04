Bitcoin back under pressure on Monday, down 2.5%, as price runs into another barrier within $7700 region. BTC/USD has cleared a supply zone within $7500 zone, however fails to maintain upside pressure. The price has breached a supporting ascending trend line, running from 29th May. BTC/USD 60-minute chart Spot rate: […] The post Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD runs into problems within $7700 area, down 2.5%, price breaks supporting trend line appeared first on Forex Crunch.
