Bitcoin short-term bearish signal getting stronger as the cryptocurrency market retraces. The MACD in the daily range remains positive suggesting bulls would soon recommence the uptrend towards $9,000. Trend: Short-term bearish Volatility: High Relative change: -207 Percentage change: 2.48% BTC/USD daily chart Bitcoin is trading within the apex of a falling wedge pattern, in turn, […] The post Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD sellers chop off gains risking a return to $8,000 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story