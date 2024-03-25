Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), a company involved in Bitcoin mining, announced on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer and Director, L. Geoffrey Morphy, is stepping down. The company is currently in search of a new CEO to replace Morphy, according to their official statement.In relation to its future prospects, Bitfarms confirmed its 2024 year-end guidance of 21 exahash per second (EH/s) and an energy efficiency estimate of 21 watts per terahash (w/TH).The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com