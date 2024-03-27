On Wednesday, Blackstone Inc. revealed a new collaboration with Moderna, Inc. This partnership comes in the form of a development and commercialization funding agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Blackstone Life Sciences, managed by Blackstone funds, will contribute as much as $750 million to aid Moderna’s influenza research program.Should this venture prove successful, Blackstone Life Sciences stands to receive significant milestones and royalties from the resultant influenza products. Within the terms of the deal, Moderna will account for this funding as a reduction in its research and development expenses. Furthermore, the agreement stipulates that Moderna retains complete ownership and supervisory authority over its influenza project.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com