Blend Labs, Inc showed a noticeable reduction in the fourth quarter losses compared to last year, in alignment with the predictions from Wall Street.The company recorded a net loss of $31.81 million, or a loss of $0.13 per share. This indicates a significant improvement from the loss of $82.71 million, or $0.35 per share recorded in the same quarter last year.Upon excluding specific items, the adjusted loss reported by Blend Labs, Inc stood at about $21.62 million or $0.09 per share for this period.Analysts had previously predicted the company’s earnings to be a loss of $0.09 per share. These estimates, as compiled by Thomson Reuters, typically don’t incorporate any extraordinary items.However, the company’s revenue for the quarter experienced a decrease, having fallen 15.6% to $36.10 million from $42.79 million in the previous year.Looking at Blend Labs, Inc’s earnings at a glance (according to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles):- The earnings for Q4 were -$31.81 million as against -$82.71 million the prior year.- The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 came in at -$0.13, an improvement from -$0.35 last year.- The revenue for Q4 was $36.10 million, compared to $42.79 million in the previous year.Regarding their revenue guidance for next quarter, the company projects it to fall in the range of $32.5 – $35.5 million.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com