Blink, a subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), announced on Thursday the launch of its advanced model, the Blink Mini-2. This compact plug-in camera is versatile with both indoor and outdoor functionalities. Equipped with smart notifications powered by computer vision, the camera boasts person detection feature. It even comes with a built-in LED spotlight that enables color visibility at night. The camera also provides a broader field of vision and better image quality, all wrapped up in a weather-resistant package.