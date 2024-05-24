Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) has announced the pricing for its $350 million aggregate principal amount of 3.00% green convertible senior notes, which are due in 2029.Originally intended to be a $250 million offering, the size has been increased ahead of its issuance and anticipated sale scheduled to settle on May 29, 2024.Additionally, Bloom Energy has granted the initial purchasers a 13-day option to buy up to an additional $52.5 million principal amount of these notes.These senior, unsecured notes will accrue interest at an annual rate of 3.00%, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and December 1, starting December 1, 2024. They will mature on June 1, 2029, unless repurchased, redeemed, or converted earlier. Noteholders are entitled to convert their notes before March 1, 2029, under certain conditions.Bloom Energy projects that the net proceeds from this notes offering will amount to approximately $338.8 million, post-deduction of initial purchasers’ discounts, commissions, and estimated offering expenses.Approximately $141.8 million of the net proceeds will be used to repurchase $115 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2.50% Green Convertible Senior Notes due in 2025, through privately negotiated transactions concurrent with the offering.The remaining net proceeds will cater to general corporate purposes, including research and development, sales and marketing activities, and general and administrative matters.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com