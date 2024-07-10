German automaker BMW is set to recall over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to faulty airbag inflators that pose a risk of explosion upon deployment, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Wednesday.The recall affects specific models, including the 2006-2011 3 Series Sedan (models: 324i, 325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 330i, 330xi, 335i, 335xi), the 2006-2012 3 Series Sportswagon (models: 325xi, 328i, 328xi), and the 2009-2011 3 Series Sedan (model: 335d).According to the NHTSA, vehicles equipped with an original steering wheel that has been replaced by a sport or M-sport steering wheel might have inflators that could explode during airbag deployment.BMW dealerships will inspect and, if necessary, replace the driver’s airbag module at no cost. Owners will receive notification letters by August 23, 2024.”In the event of an inflator rupture, metal fragments could penetrate the airbag cushion material, potentially causing injury or even death to vehicle occupants,” BMW stated in their recall report.The company noted that, to date, there have been no reported injuries or fatalities in the U.S. related to this defect.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com