BNY Mellon has announced the expansion of its partnership with CIFC, an alternative credit specialist. BNY Mellon’s Investment Management sector will now have access to CIFC’s U.S. direct lending strategy via its global distribution platform for clients in EMEA and APAC regions where the product is accessible for sale.Matt Oomen, the Global Head of Distribution at BNY Mellon Investment Management, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership. He stated that it would allow clients to tap into the benefits that U.S. private credit provides, while simultaneously granting CIFC access to their broad, solid investor relationships across various regions, and to some of the most significant capital pools available.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com