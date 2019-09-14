Lee’s REAL wallets will allow normal people to easily access cryptocurrencies. According to Lee, investors should not be dissuaded by the up and downs of Bitcoin price, soon it will be trading at $200,000. China’s first Bitcoin exchange BTCC founder Bobby Lee has been missing from the cryptocurrency space for a while. However, he is […] The post Bobby Lee returns with new Bitcoin wallets and a $200,000 per Bitcoin prediction appeared first on Forex Crunch.

