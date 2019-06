The BOE has been holding up its intention to raise interest rates. Uncertainty about Brexit and global headwinds may push the pound back to neutral. GBP/USD is vulnerable ahead of the decision. The world’s most prominent central banks have turned dovish – and it may the Bank of England’s turn now. The BOE has been forecasting rate […] The post BOE may join the gang and go dovish, weighing on the pound appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story