The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged but its tone is set to rock the pound. Recovery from coronavirus has been rapid and may hold back the bank from hinting new stimulus. Higher uncertainty about Brexit, coronavirus, and the furlough scheme may result in a concerned message. Glass half-full or half-empty? That is the dilemma […] The post BOE Preview: Fast recovery or trio of troubles? Bank’s tone to set pound’s direction appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story