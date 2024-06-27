Risk management practices within the private equity sector require significant enhancement, according to the Bank of England’s Financial Stability Report released on Thursday.The report highlighted that the era of low interest rates fostered substantial growth in the private equity sector, which has played a crucial role in financing British enterprises.Nevertheless, the prevalent use of leverage by private equity firms and their portfolio companies renders them especially vulnerable to more stringent financing conditions.The Bank of England expressed concern that an environment of rising interest rates presents a formidable challenge to this sector.To mitigate these vulnerabilities, the report advocated for greater transparency regarding valuation practices and overall leverage levels. It also emphasized the need for enhanced risk management practices, extending to lenders within the sector, including banks.Additionally, the report noted an increase in policy uncertainty due to forthcoming elections around the globe.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com