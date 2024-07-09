Boeing Co. (BA) announced on Tuesday that it delivered 92 aircraft in the second quarter, a significant decrease from the 175 aircraft delivered in the same period last year, under its commercial airplanes program.Additionally, the company reported delivering 28 aircraft under its defense, space, and security programs, down from 42 aircraft in the prior year.As of now, Boeing’s stock is trading at $185.28, reflecting a 0.30 percent decline on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com