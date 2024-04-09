Boeing Co., the esteemed aircraft manufacturer, shared its delivery projections for the first quarter of the year on Tuesday. These include 83 airplanes for commercial use and 14 for defense operations. As of the latest reports, Boeing’s shares appear to be increasing at a rate of 0.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange, reaching a unit price of $181.64.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com