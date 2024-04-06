Boeing Co. recently reported in a regulatory filing that its President and CEO, David Calhoun, saw a significant increase of 45% in his total compensation package for 2023 compared to the previous year. Nonetheless, his base salary in 2023 remained the same as it was in 2022.In detail, Calhoun’s total compensation for 2023 amounted to $32.77 million, factoring in both his base salary and various stock awards. This amount signifies a significant increase from the $22.60 million he was awarded in 2022, and the $21.17 million that he received in 2021.Breaking it down, Calhoun’s total compensation for 2023 comprised of $1.40 million as base salary and $30.23 million in stock awards. The remaining portion of his compensation, amounting to $1.14 million, came from other sources.Furthermore, it was last month when Dave Calhoun, who has been Boeing’s CEO since January 13, 2020, announced his decision to step down from his position at the end of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com