Boeing Co. (BA) and Turkish Airlines have announced a significant order for four 777 Freighters, reinforcing the airline's standing in the global air cargo market. This addition will bring Turkish Airlines' fleet of 777 Freighters to a total of 12.The purchase responds to increasing demand for freight services, spurred by the rapid expansion of e-commerce and the necessity for efficient, reliable global transportation. These new freighters will allow Turkish Airlines to optimize cargo operations, lower costs, and ensure timely delivery of goods worldwide.Beyond freighters, Turkish Airlines operates a variety of Boeing aircraft including the 777-300ER (Extended Range), Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX, and 787 Dreamliner.Renowned as one of the world's most capable twin-engine freighters, the Boeing 777 Freighter boasts a maximum payload capacity of 102 metric tons (112 tons) and a range of 9,200 kilometers (4,970 nautical miles). To date, Boeing has delivered more than 265 units of the 777 Freighter, making it the company's best-selling freighter aircraft of all time.