A former quality manager at Spirit AeroSystems, a key Boeing Co. supplier and major 737 Max aircraft manufacturer, recently revealed that he was coerced to underplay faults found during fuselage inspections. Santiago Paredes, the latest whistleblower from Boeing, relayed his experiences to CBS News following the death of another whistleblower and Spirit AeroSystems employee due to a swift infection.Paredes served at Spirit AeroSystems from 2010 to 2022. During his tenure, he uncovered missing fasteners, bent components, and even absent parts, all of which he was pressured to overlook. Spirit AeroSystems' management encouraged him to restrict defect reporting, even nicknaming him "Showstopper" for identifying defects that could delay deliveries.According to Paredes, when Spirit AeroSystems ramped up production from roughly 30 to over 50 fuselages per month in 2018, the pressure to diminish defect reports escalated. He was directed to modify defect reporting protocols to lessen documented concerns, an order he didn't comply with. Consequently, Spirit AeroSystems demoted and transferred Paredes, seemingly as punishment for voicing concerns about their manufacturing procedures.Despite having some of his complaints addressed following his ethical grievance, including the reinstatement of his supervisory role and compensation for missed wages, Paredes decided to depart from Spirit AeroSystems. He remarked to CBS News, "Working at Spirit, I almost developed a fear of flying. Knowing what I know about the 737, it makes me incredibly uneasy when I fly on one."Paredes' revelations are currently being used as evidence in a lawsuit initiated by unhappy Spirit shareholders, accusing the company of hiding widespread quality problems. In response to Paredes' allegations, a Spirit AeroSystems spokesperson expressed strong disagreement and stated that the company is hotly contesting his claims.