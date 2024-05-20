The Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, Ben Broadbent, indicated that the interest rate could potentially be reduced during the summer. He stated that if current trends continue as expected, monetary policy would need to become less restrictive in due course.Broadbent pointed out that the immediate impact of the pandemic and the Ukraine war on inflation has diminished. However, the economy is now experiencing more persistent, second-round effects on domestic inflation stemming from the initial surge. He added that the duration of these effects remains uncertain.”The unwinding of the inflationary shock is likely to be asymmetric, meaning that second-round effects on domestic prices and wages will take longer to recede than they did to emerge,” Broadbent explained.The Bank’s agents have reported that firms find it more challenging this year compared to last year to fully pass on higher wage costs. Broadbent noted that if these second-round effects originated from the squeeze on real incomes in 2022, their recovery this year could be significant. “The more income that is regained, the less ground there is to cover relative to some notional ‘norm’,” he added.During the May monetary policy committee meeting, policymakers chose to keep the key interest rate unchanged for the sixth successive meeting and hinted that the first rate cut since 2020 is forthcoming. The bank rate is currently at 5.25 percent, the highest level since early 2008.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com