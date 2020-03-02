BoJ Chief Vows To Ensure Stability In Financial Markets

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday said the bank will ensure stability in the financial markets via asset purchases.

“The Bank of Japan will closely monitor future developments, and will strive to provide ample liquidity and ensure stability in financial markets through appropriate market operations and asset purchases,” he said in a statement.

He noted that global financial and capital markets have been unstable with rising uncertainties about the outlook for economic activity due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

