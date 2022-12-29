Bank of Japan policymakers said the bank should continue its monetary easing to achieve the price stability target in a stable manner.

A policymaker said the economy is in a critical phase for achieving the price stability target of 2 percent in a sustainable and stable manner, the Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting held on December 19 and 20 showed. Therefore, continuing with monetary easing is necessary.

Another member said the economy is set to expand at a pace above its potential growth due to the stronger momentum in wage hikes and investment.

The course of wage revisions for spring 2023 and the trend in various investments warrant close monitoring.

The functioning of bond markets deteriorated and if this situation persists, it could have a negative impact on financial conditions, the summary said.

At the December meeting, the BoJ had expanded its 10-year Japanese government bond yield target band and also maintained its ultra loose monetary easing.

