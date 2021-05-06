BoJ Minutes On Tap For Thursday

The Bank of Japan will on Thursday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on March 18 and 19, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the bank widened the range at which it permits the yields of government bonds to fluctuate and scrapped the average exchange traded fund buying target and also maintained its benchmark lending rate at -0.1 percent.

Also, the central bank decided to continue to purchase necessary amount of Japanese government bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent.

Australia will see preliminary May results for the business confidence index from ANZ; the previous reading was -2.0.

New Zealand will release March numbers for building permits; in February, permits tumbled 18.2 percent on month.

Taiwan will see April figures for consumer and wholesale prices; in March, consumer prices were up 0.34 percent on month and 1.26 percent on year, while wholesale prices climbed an annual 4.36 percent.

Thailand will see April results for its business confidence and consumer confidence indexes; in March, their scores were 50.1 and 48.5, respectively.

