Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / BoJ Retains Monetary Policy Rate

BoJ Retains Monetary Policy Rate

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Bank of Japan maintained its monetary policy on Tuesday but upgraded its growth outlook.

The Policy Board of the BoJ voted 7-2 to retain the interest rate at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank.

The bank maintained it yield target for 10-year Japanese government bonds at around zero percent.

Further, the bank will purchase JGBs in a flexible manner so that their outstanding amount will increase at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.

The BoJ raised its growth forecast for the fiscal 2020 citing the effects of the government’s economic measures.

The economy is expected to grow 0.9 percent in the fiscal 2020, up from the prior estimate of 0.7 percent. Likewise, the projection for fiscal 2021 was lifted to 1.1 percent from 1 percent.

The BoJ estimate the fiscal 2019 growth at 0.8 percent compared to the previous forecast of 0.6 percent.

The BoJ said inflation projections are more or less unchanged. Inflation is forecast to rise to 1 percent in fiscal 2020 from 0.6 percent in the fiscal 2019. The projection for fiscal 2019 was lowered from 0.7 percent and that for 2020 from 1.1 percent.

For fiscal 2021, inflation is seen at 1.4 percent versus previous estimate of 1.5 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.