BoJ Tankan: Q4 Large Manufacturers Index Improves To -10

Large manufacturing in Japan saw some improvement in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Bank of Japan’s quarterly Tankan Survey on business sentiment showed on Monday with a diffusion index score of -10.
That beat forecasts for a reading of -15 as expectations were very soft because of the global Covid-19 pandemic. But it was up from a score of -27 three months ago.
The outlook came in at -8, again beating expectations for -11 and up from -17 in the previous quarter.
Large all industry capex is now seen lower by 1.2 percent, missing expectations for a fall of 0.1 percent and down from 1.4 percent in the previous three months.
