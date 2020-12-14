BoJ Tankan Survey Data Due On Monday

The Bank of Japan will on Monday release its quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The large manufacturers index is tipped to see a score of -15, up from -27 in the previous three months – while the outlook is expected to improve to -11 from -17. All industry capex is seen lower by 0.1 percent after showing higher by 1.4 percent in the three months prior.

Japan also will provide final October numbers for industrial production and its tertiary industry index. Industrial production is expected to rise 3.8 percent on month and sink 3.2 percent on year after gaining 3.9 percent on month and losing 9.0 percent on year previously. The tertiary index was up 1.8 percent on month in September.

New Zealand will see November results for the services PMI from BusinessNZ; in October, the index score was 51.4.

The Philippines will release October numbers for producer prices; in September, prices were down 3.9 percent on year.

China will provide November numbers for house prices; in October, prices were up 4.3 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see Q3 figures for industrial production; in the three months prior, output was down 5.1 percent on year.

