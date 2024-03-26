According to recent figures released by the Bank of Japan, the central financial institution’s key inflation indicator decelerated more significantly than anticipated in February.The institution’s core inflation rate, calculated using a trimmed mean, dropped to 2.3 percent from the earlier recorded 2.6 percent in January and December. Economists had projected a modest reduction to 2.5 percent.The latest recorded rate marks the lowest since September 2022, documenting then as 2.0 percent. The bank’s Research and Statistics Department typically publishes this information two working days after the official Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is released.In accordance with the official data publicized on the preceding Friday, the core inflation rate that discounts fresh food prices jumped dramatically to 2.8 percent in February from 2.0 percent in January.The overall inflation rate matched this, registering at 2.8 percent, marking an increase from the 2.2 percent recorded in the previous month. However, consumer prices remained consistent with the preceding month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com