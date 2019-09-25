BoJ's Masai Says Ready To Ease Policy Further If Required

The Bank of Japan is ready to take additional easing measures if the momentum towards achieving the inflation target is lost, Board Member Takako Masai said Wednesday.

The bank will thoroughly examine risks to overseas economies and carefully assess how those risks affect Japan’s economic activity and prices, Masai told business leaders in Mie.

The banker expressed concerns about developments in overseas economies namely, fast approaching Brexit deadline and trade issues between the United States and China.

Masai said she intends to continue to conduct monetary policy appropriately toward achieving the price stability target while considering all conceivable adverse effects and positive effects from every angle.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com