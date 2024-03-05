KAYAK, a leading travel search engine owned by Booking Holdings, has announced the roll-out of a new range of artificial intelligence (AI)-based products crafted to provide a more speedy, seamless, and intuitive travel planning experience.These novel products have been developed after a comprehensive training phase of ChatGPT’s AI model, using KAYAK’s exclusive database consisting of billions of user travel queries.Among the unveiled innovations is the KAYAK PriceCheck, an impending patent-priced comparison tool. Users of KAYAK’s app can easily upload a screenshot of a flight plan from any platform, enabling KAYAK to cross-verify the best prices from hundreds of different sites promptly.Moreover, KAYAK is also debuting its latest AI-fueled feature, Ask KAYAK, aiming to enhance and personalize user search experiences. Ask KAYAK enables explorers to use basic text entries to research and optimize their results accordingly.KAYAK is going above and beyond by introducing diverse methods to simplify travel planning. One such feature is ‘Check the scores’, designed to provide greater assurance to users when booking a flight by ranking providers based on a defined set of quality parameters. However, this feature is exclusively available for Online Travel Agencies (OTAs).Users can also enjoy the facility to compare various ticket options to choose the one that suits them best.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com