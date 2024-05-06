On Monday, Boots Capital Management LLC implored shareholders to cast a ‘for’ vote on the Gold proxy card to support their four highly accomplished nominees.Ted Miller, the prior CEO of Crown Castle, leads the firm. He clarified that while they had no issues with the new CEO, Steven Moskowitz, joining the Board, they were disheartened by the board’s abrupt choice to increase the number of seats amidst a proxy battle.They further clarified they do not intend to seize control of Crown Castle Inc.’s (CCI) board since their nominees only seek four out of the twelve available seats.At present, Crown Castle’s stock trades at $96.76, experiencing a 0.69 percent decrease on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com