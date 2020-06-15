GBP/USD has been falling amid the Brexit deadlock and US coronavirus fears. Looser UK restrictions and PM Johnson’s Brexit meeting are eyed. Monday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further losses. Non-essential shops are opening – and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is encouraging consumers to gradually return to normal. The pound is unimpressed. GBP/USD has lost […] The post Boris bounce? No so fast, Brexit and coronavirus fears make a recovery non-essential appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story