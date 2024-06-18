Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), a leading medical device company, announced on Tuesday its definitive agreement to acquire Silk Road Medical, Inc. (SILK) for $27.50 per share. This acquisition reflects an enterprise value of approximately $1.16 billion.Boston Scientific is known for its innovative platform designed to prevent stroke in patients suffering from carotid artery disease through a minimally invasive procedure called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). The TCAR system received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in 2015 and is backed by various clinical studies that demonstrate a lower risk of stroke and other complications compared to traditional open surgery.Silk Road Medical’s products are unique in the market as they are the only devices commercially available for use during the TCAR procedure.The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024, pending customary closing conditions. Silk Road Medical has projected net revenue of approximately $194-198 million for 2024, indicating a growth of 10-12% over the previous fiscal year.Boston Scientific has indicated that the acquisition’s impact on adjusted earnings per share will be negligible in 2024 and 2025 but is expected to be accretive in subsequent years. However, the effect on earnings per share may be less accretive or potentially dilutive due to amortization expenses and acquisition-related charges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com