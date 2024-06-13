In a move aimed at stimulating economic growth, the Central Bank of Botswana has decided to lower its benchmark interest rate from 2.40% to 2.15%. The decision, announced on June 13, 2024, marks a significant shift in the country’s monetary policy.The rate cut comes after the central bank held the previous rate steady at 2.40%, indicating a cautious approach toward monetary easing. The new rate of 2.15% reflects the central bank’s efforts to mitigate sluggish economic activity and encourage borrowing and investment in the wake of global economic uncertainties.Market analysts suggest that this reduction is expected to provide a much-needed boost to Botswana’s economy, which has been facing various challenges. The central bank’s proactive stance may also signal further measures if economic conditions do not improve as anticipated.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com